WINTHROP – Monday, October 17, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team hosted the Alburnett Pirates (4-26) on Monday night in the Class 2A Region 6 first round matchup.

The Buccaneers won 3 games to 1 and advance to take on the #2-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (28-10) on Wednesday night in the Region Quarterfinals in Sumner.

