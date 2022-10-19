WINTHROP – Monday, October 17, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team hosted the Alburnett Pirates (4-26) on Monday night in the Class 2A Region 6 first round matchup.
The Buccaneers won 3 games to 1 and advance to take on the #2-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (28-10) on Wednesday night in the Region Quarterfinals in Sumner.
“Our girls have made a great deal of improvement over the length of the season,” said Head Coach Andrea Young, “Certainly, proud of the progress they’ve made.”
Coach Young also acknowledged the few moments last night where the Bucs found themselves in a bit of a rut. “But the girls were able to come together and pull off the victory with a nail biter in the 4th set,” added Coach Young.
Senior Averiel Brady led the Bucs with 14 Kills and senior Keeley Kehrli had 13 Kills. Senior Jordyn Stone collected 29 Assists on the night and senior Lauren Beyer had 21 Digs.