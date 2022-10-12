HUDSON – Saturday, October 8, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team traveled to Hudson on Saturday for a tournament and although facing some stiff competition, the girls battled hard and took away some positives in 3 losses.
In the first match of the day the Bucs faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg (20-15). This was a 2 straight set loss (21-15, 21-16), but the girls were just getting warmed up.
In the next match of the day, the Buccaneers face Class 1A, No. 8-ranked Don Bosco (22-7). After a 21-14 loss in set number 1, the girls battled the Dons for a 21-16 second set win, tying up the match and sending it to a 3rd set and a race to 15. Unfortunately, the Bucs couldn’t get any runs going and lose the last set 15-4.
The last match in pool play was against Class 2A, No. 12-ranked AGWSR, who blew out the Bucs on September 17. This is an improved Bucs team and not the same team the AGWSR Cougars faced back then. After a lackluster first game in which the Bucs fell 21-8, the girls showed a lot of heart, fighting back for a 21-19 win in the second set and sending the match into the 3rd and final set and a race to 15. The Bucs just couldn’t close it out and lost the final set 15-6.
“We saw both AGWSR and A-P earlier in the season at the Reinbeck tournament and were aware of Bosco being in the recent rankings,” said Head Coach Andrea Young, “We ended up losing on the day but took a set away from both AGWSR and Don Bosco in our pool play. Definitely some positives to take home from the tournament.”
Coach Young added that the girls are playing competitive volleyball and continue to grow each week. “We look forward to our upcoming conference tournament and post season play,” added Coach Young.
The Buccaneers are now 5-20 on the year but playing their best volleyball right before conference tournament play on Thursday in Edgewood. The Bucs will face Edgewood-Colesburg (11-17) in the first match. Should be a great match. Last time these teams met it went 4 sets with 3 sets within 6 points and two of those sets went overtime.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.