Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB volleyball Kate Dolan 101222

Bucs freshman Kate Dolan in action

 Photo by Roger Johnson

HUDSON – Saturday, October 8, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team traveled to Hudson on Saturday for a tournament and although facing some stiff competition, the girls battled hard and took away some positives in 3 losses.

In the first match of the day the Bucs faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg (20-15). This was a 2 straight set loss (21-15, 21-16), but the girls were just getting warmed up.

Tags

Trending Food Videos