COGGON – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: The East Buchanan volleyball team continues to compete inside a very tough Tri-Rivers conference. On Tuesday the girls traveled to North Linn (15-6) to take on the Lynx.
The Buccaneers were in it to the end and showed they can play with anyone, but in the end the Lynx came out on top 3-0. The first set was very competitive, and the East Buchanan Buccaneers battled, losing a 25-23 set. Set #2 went to the Lynx by the score of 25-17 and the 3rd and final set was 25-16, Lynx.