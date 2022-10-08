Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Tuesday, October 4, 2022: The East Buchanan volleyball team hosted the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats in a conference tilt on Tuesday night.

East Buchanan would pull out the 3-1 win and snap a 6-game losing streak. After losing set 1, 25-17, the Bucs ran off 3 consecutive wins (26-24, 25-13, 25-20).

