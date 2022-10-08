WINTHROP – Tuesday, October 4, 2022: The East Buchanan volleyball team hosted the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats in a conference tilt on Tuesday night.
East Buchanan would pull out the 3-1 win and snap a 6-game losing streak. After losing set 1, 25-17, the Bucs ran off 3 consecutive wins (26-24, 25-13, 25-20).
EDGEWOOD – Thursday, October 6, 2022: The Buccaneers traveled up to Ed-Co to take on the Vikettes (11-17). This match was a very competitive volleyball game and either team could have taken home the victory, but the Buccaneers would fall 3-1.
After losing the first set 25-14, the Bucs bounced back with a nice 27-25 win in set number 2. In the third set East Buchanan would drop a 25-19 game and then lose a very close 26-24 final 4th set.
No Stats were available come press time.
The Buccaneers drop to 5-17 on the year and will be at the Hudson Tournament today (Saturday). In the first round of pool play the Bucs will face the Class 1A, No. 8-ranked Don Bosco Dons (19-7). The girls will start Tri-Rivers tournament play next Thursday.