CASCADE – Saturday, August 26, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team opened their season with a trip to Cascade for an 11-team tournament.
The Lady Bucs would have a tough road losing 5 matches on the day.
GAME 1:
1 2 T
EB 18 15 0
Springville 21 21 2
Senior Jaeden Hellenthal had 3 Kills and 3 Aces to pace the Bucs, while sophomore Kate Dolan had 7 Assists. Junior Cheyenne Beeh led the Bucs with 10 Digs.
GAME 2:
1 2 T
EB 9 8 0
Anamosa 21 21 2
Hellenthal led the Bucs with 2 Kills and 2 Aces. Dolan had 3 Assists and Beeh had 6 Digs.
GAME 3:
1 2 3 T
EB 15 21 6 1
North Linn 21 12 15 2
Hellenthal had 5 Kills and 9 Digs, while juniors Brenna Chesmore and Laynee Hogan each had 3 Kills. 12 Assists for Kate Dolan and 9 Digs for Cheyenne Beeh. Senior Eden Brady had 8 Digs. Senior Isabelle Dolan had 2 Aces.
GAME 4:
1 2 T
EB 20 8 0
Cascade 22 21 2
Junior Jamisin Gile led the Bucs with 3 Kills and Dolan had 4 Assists. Beeh had 9 Digs and Hellenthal added 2 Aces.
GAME 5:
1 2 T
EB 22 18 0
Wat East 24 21 2
Hellenthal with 7 Kills and Dolan with 10 Assists. Beeh had 9 Digs and 2 Aces. Eden Brady also had 2 Aces.
The girls were back in action on Tuesday with a trip to Lisbon for a triangular with Lisbon and Easton Valley. Look for these results in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.