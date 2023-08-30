CASCADE – Saturday, August 26, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team opened their season with a trip to Cascade for an 11-team tournament.

The Lady Bucs would have a tough road losing 5 matches on the day.

GAME 1:

1 2 T

EB 18 15 0

Springville 21 21 2

Senior Jaeden Hellenthal had 3 Kills and 3 Aces to pace the Bucs, while sophomore Kate Dolan had 7 Assists. Junior Cheyenne Beeh led the Bucs with 10 Digs.

GAME 2:

1 2 T

EB 9 8 0

Anamosa 21 21 2

Hellenthal led the Bucs with 2 Kills and 2 Aces. Dolan had 3 Assists and Beeh had 6 Digs.

GAME 3:

1 2 3 T

EB 15 21 6 1

North Linn 21 12 15 2

Hellenthal had 5 Kills and 9 Digs, while juniors Brenna Chesmore and Laynee Hogan each had 3 Kills. 12 Assists for Kate Dolan and 9 Digs for Cheyenne Beeh. Senior Eden Brady had 8 Digs. Senior Isabelle Dolan had 2 Aces.

GAME 4:

1 2 T

EB 20 8 0

Cascade 22 21 2

Junior Jamisin Gile led the Bucs with 3 Kills and Dolan had 4 Assists. Beeh had 9 Digs and Hellenthal added 2 Aces.

GAME 5:

1 2 T

EB 22 18 0

Wat East 24 21 2

Hellenthal with 7 Kills and Dolan with 10 Assists. Beeh had 9 Digs and 2 Aces. Eden Brady also had 2 Aces.

The girls were back in action on Tuesday with a trip to Lisbon for a triangular with Lisbon and Easton Valley. Look for these results in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.

