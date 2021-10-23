GILBERTVILLE – It was a tough way to end the season for the East Buchanan volleyball team, but they battled the Don Bosco Dons to the bitter end. All three sets were very close and could have gone either way, but in the end the Buccaneers season comes to a close on Monday night.
Back on October 9th, the Bucs traveled to Don Bosco and would lose handily to the Dons (21-16, 21-14), but on Monday night, it was a different Buccaneers team and they would give Don Bosco all they could handle.
The Dons would take the first set 28-26, then win the second set by a score of 26-24. Down 2 sets to none, the Bucs didn’t give up and competed to the end, but would lose the third and final set, 25-21.
The Buccaneers will finish their season at 15-17. This is a 12 win improvement from 2020. The Bucs will lose 6 seniors off this squad. Seniors include: Lauren Donlea, Ally Joyce, Lacy Anderegg, Taylor Russell, Lara Fox, and Kyara Pals.