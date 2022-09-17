Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Thursday, September 15, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team knocked off Tri-Rivers opponent Alburnett on Thursday night at home.

The Bucs took control from the opening serve and win set 1 by the score of 25-11 en route to a 3-game sweep of the Pirates.

