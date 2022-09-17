WINTHROP – Thursday, September 15, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team knocked off Tri-Rivers opponent Alburnett on Thursday night at home.
The Bucs took control from the opening serve and win set 1 by the score of 25-11 en route to a 3-game sweep of the Pirates.
“We had a lot of great set up plays from our back row and setters,” said Head Coach Andrea Young, “which allowed our hitters to attack and get the point at the net.”
Coach Young acknowledged the efforts of the girls, stating, “All of our volleyball ladies have made huge strides from the start of the season and should be very proud of their performance last night. We will continue to push ourselves in the gym and look to bring home more W’s in the coming weeks.”
No stats were available come press time.
The Buccaneers move to 2-9 on the season and will be at Gladbrook-Reinbeck tournament on Saturday. And on Tuesday the girls will be at Starmont.