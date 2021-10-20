WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneer offense racked up 449 yards of total offense and the defense gave up just 220 yards of total offense in a rout of the South Winneshiek Warriors 40-16.
“Another big win Friday night against a tradition-rich team in South Winneshiek,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden.
This was a battle of two teams who liked to run the ball, and only threw it if they had to. The Bucs threw the ball 3 times, and the Warriors tossed it 2 times. So, this was a battle in the trenches and the Buccaneers would dominate the line of scrimmage, opening holes for senior Adam Hackett, who rushed 14 times for 195 yards, while senior Connor Williams got 109 yards on 10 carries.
“This was a different game to prepare for all week as almost all the teams we play really spread you out defensively and try to throw the football,” added Coach Alden, “and with South Winn it was like looking in the mirror because, like us, they just want to line up and run right at you, and that was a great challenge for our guys.”
South Winneshiek marched right down the field on their first possession and took a quick 8-0 lead.
“The first drive they had they really just ran it right at us with their option attack, and I think our guys got caught on our heels a little with the speed South Winn had,” said Alden, “but after that first drive, we settled in and played a great game on both sides of the ball.”
The score was 8-8 after the first period, but by halftime the Buccaneers led, 24-8.
“Defensively, we really had to focus on our assignments, because with their style of offense if just one guy gets out of place they could have a big play, and for the most part we did a really nice job of staying focused,” continued Alden. “It was a great challenge for our guys up front because South Winn is probably the most physical team we have played all year, and our guys found out what it’s like to play someone like ourselves.”
Two more touchdowns in the third period all but put this one away for the Bucs, as they led after three quarters, 40-8.
“Offensively we continue to do an outstanding job of controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football, and when we’re successful doing that we are a very good team and tough to stop,” said Alden. “We again rushed for over 400 yards and that’s teamwork to make that happen as the line has to open that blocking lane and our running backs have to hit that hole quickly for all to work right and be successful.”
Senior Keaton Kelly was 1 for 3 throwing the ball for 5 yards and an interception.
RUSHING
CAR YDS YPC TDS LONG
2, Dawes, FR 1 0 0.0 0 0
6, Kelly, SR 4 14 3.5 1 0
10, Cornell, JR 6 55 9.2 0 0
22, Hackett, SR 14 195 13.9 3 88
24, Cook, SR 3 9 3.0 0 0
35, Williams, SR 10 109 10.9 1 0
44, Thurn, SO 8 62 7.8 0 0
Defensively, Connor Williams had 2 sacks and recovered a fumble, and Adam Hackett had 10 tackles (8 solo) and a fumble recovery. Senior Aiden Cook and sophomore Cody Fox also had fumble recoveries.
“We continue to get better on defense, and this time of the year it’s critical to know what you have to do and what the other team is doing, so you’re in the right spot,” said Coach Alden.
Alden added that it was great to win to finish the regular season at 7-1, as that hasn’t been done in a long time at East Buchanan. The Buccaneers will be making their 20th playoff appearance in what is a proud tradition of Buccaneer football, and Coach Alden and the guys are honored to be a part of that Buccaneer history.
1 2 3 4 T
South Winn 8 0 0 8 16
East Buch 8 16 16 8 40
Class A First Round Playoffs
East Buchanan now sets the focus on the high school football playoffs that begin this week, with the Buccaneers getting a home game and welcoming the Newman Catholic Knights (6-2) on Friday night.
Newman Catholic is coached by Independence Alumnus Richard McCardle. The Knights finished in third place in their district, which includes top-ranked West Hancock and No. 3-ranked North Butler.
TALE OF THE TAPE
PASSING
Knights 70/120 – 1,046 YDS
Bucs 18/43 — 348 YDS
RUSHING
Knights 306/1,785 YDS
Bucs 388/2,715 YDS
POINTS FOR/AGAINST
Knights 294/183
Bucs 238/88
There are no common opponents between these two teams.
Coach Alden added, “Mason City Newman is a very tough opponent for us as they are 6-2 this year with their only loses to two top-10 ranked teams in their district and they have been in the top 10 themselves this year as well so we will have to have a great week of practice and be playing our best next week. We hope to see the stands packed. Come out and support the team as our guys really feed off our fans and the crowd noise.”
Game starts at 7 p.m. on Friday night.