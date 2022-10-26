Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Friday, October 21, 2022: On an absolute perfect night for football, the East Buchanan Buccaneers opened up their postseason campaign with a beat down of a very good Lisbon Lions team in the first round of the state football playoffs at home 44-14.

“Coming into the game Lisbon sported a 5-3 record but all 3 loses were to top ten ranked teams and they had won their last 4 games and were averaging over 40 points a game in that win streak,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “so we knew we had a challenge ahead of us. Lisbon liked to really throw the football around and they have so much state track speed that they really like to spread you out and force you to make a lot of tackles in space.”

