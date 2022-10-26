WINTHROP – Friday, October 21, 2022: On an absolute perfect night for football, the East Buchanan Buccaneers opened up their postseason campaign with a beat down of a very good Lisbon Lions team in the first round of the state football playoffs at home 44-14.
“Coming into the game Lisbon sported a 5-3 record but all 3 loses were to top ten ranked teams and they had won their last 4 games and were averaging over 40 points a game in that win streak,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “so we knew we had a challenge ahead of us. Lisbon liked to really throw the football around and they have so much state track speed that they really like to spread you out and force you to make a lot of tackles in space.”
But it was the Buccaneers that shoved the running attack down the Lions throat and broke off several long runs, which the Lions struggled to stop.
On the defensive side, the Bucs continued to dominate, giving up just 205 total yards of offense to the Lions. “I thought our defense rose to the occasion and did an excellent job countering their speed by just being in position to make plays,” added Coach Alden, “and more importantly just really being physical with them and knocking them off their routes to mess up their timing on pass routes.”
The Buccaneers physical play controlled the Lions running game, forcing the Lions to throw the ball, and in the second half Lisbon tried to run the ball only 2 times.
Offensively The Buccaneers picked up from where they left off last week and had a lot of momentum coming into this game. The Bucs got going early in this game scoring on their first 5 possessions.
“It just seemed like we could run the ball to either side at will because the offensive line was really dominating up front leading to big running lanes for our backs,” said Coach Alden, “What I really liked was seeing our guys getting to the 2nd and 3rd levels down field making those blocks because those are hustle plays that spring big plays.”
Rushing — Tanner Thurn 27/224yds rushing 5TDs, Ryland Cornell 12/114yds 1TD
Hunter Bowers 13/111yds 1 catch for 39yds.
Tanner Thurn 6.5 tackles, Ryland Cornell 4.5 tackles, Clay Wilgenbusch 4 tackles.
Hunter Bowers with and Interception and Ryland Cornell with a fumble recovery.
The Buccaneers move to 8-1 on the season and move on to the second round of the playoffs and a road trip to Alburnett (8-1). This is a rematch of a week 4 meeting in which the Buccaneers won a very closely contested game 34-27.
“That game back earlier in the season really set the tone for us the rest of the way,” said Coach Alden, “as we went on the road to a team that was ranked higher than us and really rolling other teams and I thought our kids really stayed focused to win.”
This time around the stakes are much higher since this is a playoff game and the loser goes home. “I think our kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” added Coach Alden, “so we will be focused on the task at hand.”
According to Coach Alden, both teams have changed a little since that first matchup, but both have stayed consistent in what they like to do. It will be a game of contrasting styles of run verses pass.
East Buchanan is 2nd in the state in Rushing Yards (3637), while Alburnett is 5th in Class A in passing yards (1939).
The Bucs average 45.6 points per game while the Pirates score 35.6 points per game on average. Bucs give up 10.3 points per game and the Pirates give up 14 points per game.
Common opponents include Lisbon (EB won 44-14, Alburnett won 14-0), North Linn (EB lost 8-14, Alburnett won 16-13), Highland (EB won 54-0, Alburnett won 55-14), and Bellevue (EB won 44-13, Alburnett won 38-27)
“We are going to again need to play at a high level as they have some great receivers, and they can score so quick as their QB keeps a lot of plays alive moving around in the pocket. Probably the one thing I like so much about our team is how we respond, if we give up a big play, we seem to always answer right back we never get too high or too low as we seem to always be focused on the next play and that is so important to flush the past play god or bad and get ready for the next. It is going to be a wild atmosphere Friday night in Alburnett as I’m sure it will be packed with fans as its always a tough place to play so hopefully the Buccaneer fans will be front and center ready to go,” concluded Coach Alden.