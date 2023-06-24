WINTHROP – Thursday, June 22, 2023: Sophomore Will Hansen was 3 for 3 and drove in 3 runs as the East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team wins its 5th straight game with a win over the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors (4-16) on Thursday by the score of 15-2.
Senior Gram Erickson went 5 strong innings, allowing 1 earned run on just 4 hits. Erickson didn’t strike out a batter, but his command was really good walking only 2 batters.
Junior Tanner Thurn knocked in 2 runs and Erickson singled in 2 more.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}BOX SCORE:{/span} Will Hansen 3-3 2RUNS 3RBI 2SB, Keenan Pals 0-1 2RUNS BB HBP ROE SB, Ryland Cornell 1-3 RBI SB, Brady Van Scoyoc 0-3 2RUNS 2ROE, Tanner Thurn 1-1 3RUNS 2RBI 2BB, Jaden Peyton 0-2 RUN RBI ROE, Chance Beeh 0-3 RUN ROE SB, Brady Hogan 0-1 2RUNS 2BB, Gram Erickson 1-2 RUN 2RBI BB
The Buccaneers move to 11-6 on the season and 8-4 in the Tri Rivers-West Division. The boys were back in action on Friday night when they traveled to Nevada (6-12). On Monday the Bucs will be back home to take on the Class 1A, No. 5-ranked North Linn Lynx (20-3). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.