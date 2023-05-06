MANCHESTER – Monday, May 1, 2023 (Hard Ridge Golf Course): On a chilly and windy day for golf, the East Buchanan boys golf team weathered the competition and came out as Tri-Rivers Conference Champions Monday in Manchester.
The Buccaneers separated themselves from the competition shooting a team score of 340 — 31 shots better than second place North Linn.
Senior Owen Reck shot an 81 and received medalist honors and Conference Champion honors. Senior Ben Hesner and junior Hayden Nelson tied for 2nd-place with an 84. Nelson receives the runner-up honor after a card-back.
Junior Noah Valenzuela shot a 91 for 6th-place and sophomore Nathan Crawford carded a 95 for 13th-place. Senior Sam Cook came in with a 101.
The boys will get ready for the start of postseason, which starts next Wednesday. The boys will host the first round of Sectionals at Buffalo Creek Golf Course. Tee time is 10am.