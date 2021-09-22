WINTHROP – Coming into a homecoming game, Head Coach Jerry Alden says that it’s always a concern with how well the kids are going to play after a long week of extracurricular activities that he doesn’t usually have any other week.
The Buccaneers came to play Friday night, and imposed their will on a very good Alburnett football team whose only losses were at the hands of top-10 ranked teams.
“We had to be prepared with a great week of practice to get the win,” said Alden. “I thought we had a very good week of practice, and the guys were really focused during that time learning Alburnett’s plays and formations and taking it to another level, and that was huge for us.”
The defense really set the stage for the night when, on Alburnett’s first play, sophomore Tanner Thurn picked off a pass and almost took it to the house for a score. The Bucs would punch it in a couple plays later with a run by senior Connor Williams.
“That play really got the guys fired up and set the tone for most of the game on defense,” said Alden.
The homecoming king, Adam Hackett, had quite the game with 198 yards rushing on 12 carries, scoring 2 touchdowns.
“You can see him gaining more and more confidence every game after missing all last season,” added Alden.
1 2 3 4 T
Alburnett 0 0 8 6 14
East Buchanan 8 6 8 6 28
Senior signal caller Keaton Kelly was 3 for 6 for 91 yards in the air, and had 4 carries for 10 yards. Thurn had 14 carries for 51 yards, while Williams carried the ball 3 times for 8 yards and caught 1 ball for 34 yards.
Sophomore Hunter Bowers added 2 catches for 57 yards.
Defensively, Thurn led the Bucs with 10.5 tackles, and senior Carson James had a sack.
Although the Bucs played well on both sides of the ball, Coach Alden says the Bucs still have a lot of room to get better. The coaches were not very thrilled giving up that late touchdown to Alburnett.
“We just kind of got lost in our focus that you have to play hard for 4 full quarters,” said Alden.
Coach Alden concluded, “It was just a great night to play with a packed homecoming crowd, and our guys love coming out on to the field with the stands and sidelines full of fans.”
The Bucs move to 3-1 on the year, and are back on the road visiting Maquoketa Valley (1-3) this Friday night. The last 2 games, this matchup has resulted in a triple overtime game and an 8-point game, so expect another great game with these teams.