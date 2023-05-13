WINTHROP – Wednesday, May 10, 2023: The East Buchanan boys golf team rolls on after winning their Sectionals golf meet at Buffalo Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Bucs had five golfers inside the top 10 and cruise to a 324 and a 20-shot win over 2nd-place BCLUW.
Senior Ben Hesner was medalist after firing an even par 70. Junior Hayden Nelson finished in 3rd-place shooting a 4 over 74. Senior Owen Reck finishes in 5th-place with a 79 and senior Sam Cook carded an 81 for 7th-place. Sophomore Nathan Crawford shoots an 84 for 10th-place while Noah Walthart comes in with an 89 and a 16th-place finish.
The East Buchanan boys will advance to District play on Monday in Mason City for a chance to punch their ticket to the State Tournament next Monday and Tuesday in Ames. BCLUW and Tripoli also advance out of this Sectional.