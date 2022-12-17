Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

EB boys bball Chance Beeh 121722

Senior Chance Beeh (1) scored a career high 27 points in a Bucs win over Ed-Co on Tuesday night

 photo by Roger Johnson

EDGEWOOD – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: “OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it’s called “two in a row”. And if we win again tomorrow, it’s called a “winning streak” – Lou Brown: Major League.

The Bucs are officially on a winning streak, winning their third game in a row with a road win on Tuesday night at Edgewood-Colesburg (0-6) by the score of 68-42.

