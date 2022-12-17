EDGEWOOD – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: “OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it’s called “two in a row”. And if we win again tomorrow, it’s called a “winning streak” – Lou Brown: Major League.
The Bucs are officially on a winning streak, winning their third game in a row with a road win on Tuesday night at Edgewood-Colesburg (0-6) by the score of 68-42.
“Ed-Co was scrappy, and we had to work to get good looks versus their changing defenses,” said Head coach Troy Ersland, “I thought we did a great job of sharing the basketball and getting good shots inside their zones and on kick out three-point attempts.”
Senior Chance Beeh with a career high 27 points to lead all scorers. Senior Dalton Kortenkamp added 12 points and junior Noah Valenzuela scored 10.
“Our defensive intensity and effort in the second half were the difference in the game,” added Coach Ersland, “We took 4 charges as a group and that is something we pride ourselves on.”
In closing Coach Ersland added that the boys have been doing a great job of playing together on both ends of the floor and competing for four quarters the past three games and it has resulted in three wins.
“I am proud of the team first approach that we are playing with,” said Ersland.
East Buchanan moves to 3-2 on the year and were home on Friday night when they hosted the Class 1A, No. 1-ranked North Linn Lynx (6-0). Look for this game recap in next Wednesday’s paper. The boys will be at South Winn (5-2) on Monday night and then at Central City ( 5-4) on Tuesday night.