The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team is on a two game winning streak after taking care of Starmont and Springville last week.
ARLINGTON – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: East Buchanan traveled to Starmont High School to take on the Stars (0-5) in a Tri-Rivers matchup.
The Bucs jumped out to a 10-point lead and increased that lead to 16 by halftime. A 21-point 4th quarter by the Bucs cemented the 62-31 win and the first on the year for the Buccaneers.
Junior Hunter Bowers led the Bucs with 17 points and senior Dalton Kortenkamp had 16 points. Junior Trystin Russell contributed with 15 points. Senior Ryland Cornell added 7 steals.
WINTHROP – Friday, December 09, 2022: A fast start for the Buccaneers had them leading 25-11 after the first quarter and by 14 at the half. Springville made a run in the 3rd cutting the lead to 3-points going into the fourth and final frame. The Bucs would counter with 21 points in the fourth quarter and hold on for a 67-62 win over the Springville Orioles (0-4).
Senior Chance Beeh had 22 points to pace the Buccaneers, while Ryland Cornell added 18. Bowers had 12 points.
The Buccaneers are now 2-2 on the season and were at Edgewood-Colesburg (0-5) on Tuesday night. The boys will be back home on Friday night when they host the Class 1A defending champion North Linn Lynx (5-0).