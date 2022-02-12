WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers took care of business on Tuesday night, dismantling the Stars of Starmont, 56-25.
“Was nice to get a win to finish off the regular season,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “We really played a good, clean first half. We were able to get a lot of guys into the game also.”
1 2 3 4 T
Starmont 2 5 7 11 25
East Buchanan 20 20 12 4 56
The Bucs had 3 guys in double figures with Keaton Kelly dropping in 13 and Chance Beeh also scoring 13 points, bringing down 6 rebounds, and adding 8 steals. Hunter Bowers added 11.
Now the boys set their sights on postseason play and their first-round opponent Janesville (16-5). The Buccaneers will take a 7-14 record and a 7-seeed into the first-round contest that will be played on Monday, February 14th in Janesville.
The Bucs will be undersized in this matchup, with Janesville’s top player Wiley Sherburne, standing 6’4” tall and averaging 19.4 points per game. He is an inside presence that doesn’t step out to shoot the perimeter shot much.
But that has been the way it has been all year for the Bucs and Hunter Bowers (6’3”) will take on the challenge of slowing him down. Jared Hoodjer (6’2”), a senior forward for the Wildcats is averaging 13.7 points per game.
“Janesville is a very good 16-win team,” added Coach Lamker, “They have size and some good guards to go along with that. Our team believes that we can compete with Janesville and give ourselves a chance at the end of the game, we have played a very tough schedule this year which has prepared us for the postseason,”
If the Bucs can shoot well from the outside, they have a good chance of knocking off the Wildcats.
“We need to focus on making them earn everything they get on offense and look to share the ball on offense,” said Lamker.