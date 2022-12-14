MOUNT VERNON – Saturday, December 10, 2022: The East Buchanan boys wrestling team traveled down to Mount Vernon for 17 team invitational tournament. Chase Fults was top Buccaneers finisher with a 3rd-place finish.
BUCS RESULTS:{/span}
120 — 5th Place Match — Gavin Marietta (Assumption) over Jaden Peyton (EB (Dec 12-8)
126 — Cons. Semis — Calin Duggan (Muscatine) over Parker Kress (EB) (Fall 1:31)
132 — Cons. Round 2 — Jack Foster (Xavier) over Sam Cook (EB) (Dec 4-3)
138 — Cons. Round 1 — Seth Reiland (Muscatine) over Colton Torres (EB) (Dec 11-6)
160 — 3rd Place Match — Chase Fults (EB) over Jake Moore (Sigourney-Keota) (Dec 5-2)
160 — Cons. Round 2 — Micah Zaugg (Burlington) over Cameron Graham (EB) (Fall 4:09)
170 — 5th Place Match — Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) over Clay Wilgenbusch (EB) (MD 12-1)
170 — Cons. Round 2 — Kendal Pugh (Louisa-Muscatine) over Derrick Lindsay (EB) (Fall 0:50)
182 — 5th Place Match — Carter Wilgenbusch (EB) over Watson Krob (Mount Vernon) (Fall 0:36)
182 — Cons. Round 2 — Owen Menke (Sigourney-Keota) over Jacob Yearous (EB) (Fall 1:29)
195 — Cons. Round 2 — Moise Cordero (Burlington) over Tucker Berns (EB (Fall 0:44)
285 — 5th Place Match — Maverick Kindred (Assumption) over Caleb Dirks (EB) (TB-1 7-5)
