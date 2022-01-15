FAIRBANK – East Buchanan wrestlers competed in duals at Wapsie Valley High School on Tuesday, January 11th.
The Bucs went 1-2, but according to head coach Brent Lenox, the boys are making strides.
“Last night’s duals I thought we went out and competed hard and made some strides from the weekend,” said Coach Lenox, “Some of the freshmen are starting to pick it up which is great, and that goes for some of our upperclassmen also that are making improvements.”
Just like most teams this time of year (and the world we live in), the Buccaneers were wrestling shorthanded.
“We were wrestling kind of shorthanded because sickness and being banged up but that’s the January grind we’re in right now and you keep moving forward,” added Lenox.
East Buchanan 54, Bellevue 6
106: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Sam Cook (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 126: Colton Torres (EABU) over Aiden Harms (BELL) (Fall 4:27) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Double Forfeit 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Jake Hiland (BELL) (Dec 4-2) 152: Cameron Graham (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 160: Chase Fults (EABU) over Jayden Keane (BELL) (Fall 1:55) 170: Derrick Lindsay (EABU) over Kempton Sikkema (BELL) (Fall 1:21) 182: Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 195: Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) over Jack Hiland (BELL) (Dec 6-5) 220: Owen Recker (EABU) over (BELL) (For.) 285: Ryder Michels (BELL) over (EABU) (For.)
East Buchanan 36, North Fayette Valley 41
106: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over Kade Meyer (NFV) (Fall 0:51) 113: Brody Schupbach (NFV) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Tate Germann (NFV) over Sam Cook (EABU) (Fall 5:16) 126: Nick Koch (NFV) over (EABU) (For.) 132: Logan Boehm (NFV) over Colton Torres (EABU) (TF 23-6 5:34) 138: Braeden Ellis (NFV) over (EABU) (For.) 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Jesse Grimes (NFV) (SV-1 3-1) 152: Caden Kerr (NFV) over Cameron Graham (EABU) (Fall 5:24) 160: Chase Fults (EABU) over Ayden Burrow (NFV) (Dec 18-13) 170: Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) over (NFV) (For.) 182: Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) over Michael Baumler (NFV) (Fall 2:26) 195: Nick Stahr (EABU) over (NFV) (For.) 220: Owen Recker (EABU) over (NFV) (For.) 285: Colton Schupbach (NFV) over (EABU) (For.)
East Buchanan 10, Wapsie Valley 60
106: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over Brody Kleitsch (WAVA) (MD 12-1) 113: Delaney Youngblut (WAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Dawson Schmit (WAVA) over Sam Cook (EABU) (TF 15-0 6:00) 126: Kanen Decker (WAVA) over Colton Torres (EABU) (Fall 2:15) 132: Gavin Leistikow (WAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 138: Dallas Tisue (WAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 145: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Aidan Shannon (WAVA) (Dec 5-1) 152: Drew Lansing (WAVA) over Cameron Graham (EABU) (MD 15-1) 160: Chase Fults (EABU) over Jonah Frost (WAVA) (Dec 7-5) 170: Chase Ackerman (WAVA) over Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) (Fall 2:12) 182: Cannon Joerger (WAVA) over Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) (Dec 6-2) 195: Keegon Brown (WAVA) over Owen Recker (EABU) (Fall 1:06) 220: Derek Hilsenbeck (WAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 285: Cole Otto (WAVA) over (EABU) (For.)
@ ED-CO (Thursday, January 13, 2022)
EAST BUCHANAN 48, ED-CO 17
106: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over Marcus Gaul (EDCO) (Fall 0:47) 113: Adam Kloser (EDCO) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Peyton Gaul (EDCO) over Sam Cook (EABU) (Fall 4:40) 126: Dawson Bergan (EDCO) over Colton Torres (EABU) (TF 18-2 5:46) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Double Forfeit 145: Double Forfeit 152: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Connor Wilson (EDCO) (Fall 0:32) 160: Chase Fults (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 170: Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) over Nathaniel Gaul (EDCO) (Fall 4:49) 182: Derrick Lindsay (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 195: Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 220: Owen Recker (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.) 285: Caleb Dirks (EABU) over (EDCO) (For.)
EAST BUCHANAN 54, NORTH LINN 18
126: Colton Torres (EABU) over (NOLI) (For.) 132: Blaine Baumgartner (NOLI) over (EABU) (For.) 138: Double Forfeit 145: Cael Bridgewater (NOLI) over (EABU) (For.) 152: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over (NOLI) (For.) 160: Chase Fults (EABU) over Austin McMahon (NOLI) (Fall 5:25) 170: Derrick Lindsay (EABU) over Jarin Peyton (NOLI) (Fall 2:38) 182: Landen Paul (NOLI) over Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) (Fall 1:25) 195: Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) over Riley Reid (NOLI) (Fall 0:14) 220: Owen Recker (EABU) over (NOLI) (For.) 285: Caleb Dirks (EABU) over Matt Moyer (NOLI) (Fall 2:30) 106: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over (NOLI) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Ella Cook (EABU) over (NOLI) (For.)