MONTICELLO – Saturday, December 03, 2022: East Buchanan’s Clay Wilgenbusch was champion at 170 pounds and Chase Fults was champion at 160 pounds.
126 — Round 1 — Cael Sampson (Monticello) over Parker Kress (EB) (Fall 0:37)
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MONTICELLO – Saturday, December 03, 2022: East Buchanan’s Clay Wilgenbusch was champion at 170 pounds and Chase Fults was champion at 160 pounds.
126 — Round 1 — Cael Sampson (Monticello) over Parker Kress (EB) (Fall 0:37)
132 — Quarterfinals — Sam Cook (EB) over River Sigwarth (W.Dubuque) (Dec 5-0)
132 — 1st Place Match — Tait Luensman (Monticello) over Sam Cook (EB) (Dec 13-6)
138 — Quarterfinals — Colton Torres (EB) over Urijah Etzel (Monticello) (Fall 1:32)
138 — 3rd Place Match — Ben Wernimont (W.Dubuque) over Colton Torres (EB) (Dec 8-6)
152 — Quarterfinals — Elias Etzel (Monticello) over Trevor Lindsay (EB) (Fall 0:30)
152 — Cons. Semis — Alex Gassmsn (W.Dub) over Trevor Lindsay (EB) (Fall 1:03)
160 — Quarterfinals — Chase Fults (EB) over Brandon Hatfield (Marion) (MD 13-1)
160 — Semifinals — Chase Fults (EB) over Owen Smith (W. Dub) (Fall 4:27)
170 — Semifinals — Clay Wilgenbusch (EB) over Nicholas Hermsen (W.Dub) (Fall 0:20)
170 — 1st Place Match — Clay Wilgenbusch (EB) over Ethan Hangartner (Marion) (MD 20-7)
170 — Quarterfinals — Ethan Hangartner (Marion) over Derrick Lindsay (EB) (Fall 0:54)
170 — Cons. Semis — Derrick Lindsay (EB) over Connor Jordan (Monticello) (Fall 3:28)
170 — 5th Place Match — Derrick Lindsay (EB) over Ty King (Monticello) (For.)
182 — Quarterfinals — Carter Wilgenbusch (EB) over Decklin McCool (W.Dub) (Fall 3:18)
182 — 3rd Place Match — Carter Wilgenbusch (EB) over Grant Schulz (Marion) (Fall 1:51)
182 — Quarterfinals — Grant Schulz (Marion) over Jacob Yearous (EB) (Fall 1:38)
195 — Round 3 — Garrett Kluesner (Western Dub) over Tucker Berns (EB) (Fall 0:56)
285 — Round 1 — Caleb Dirks (EB) over Noah Case (Marion) (Fall 5:05)
285 — Round 2 — Ian Taylor (Monticello) over Caleb Dirks (EB) (Dec 3-2)
285 — Round 3 — Caleb Dirks (EB) over Caiden Wohlers (Western Dub) (Fall 3:32)
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.