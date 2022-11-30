WINTHROP – Head Coach Brent Lenox is in his 10th season leading the Buccaneers wrestling program. The team is coming off a 15-10 dual record in 2021-2022 and a 4th-place finish in the Tri-Rivers Conference.
The Buccaneers return everyone from a 2021-2022 season where they went 15-10 in dual meets. Junior Cody Fox returns at 285 pounds, coming off back-to-back State Tournament appearance. Fox was a 4th-place finisher in 2022.
Returning letterwinners include Jaden Peyton (Sr) 106lbs 34-13, Sam Cook (Sr) 120lbs 35-20, Colton Torres (Jr) 126lbs 15-25, Cameron Graham (So) 152lbs 17-20, Tanner Thurn (Jr) 145lbs 37-10, Chase Fults (Sr) 160lbs 25-12, Derrick Lindsay (Jr) 160lbs 13-9, Clay Wilgenbusch (So) 182lbs 27-19, Carter Wilgenbusch (So) 170lbs 32-24, Caleb Deirks (Jr) 220lbs 15-7, and Cody Fox (Jr) 285lbs 38-1.
Promising Newcomers include Parker Kress, Trevor Lindsay, James Graham, Jacob Yearous, and Tucker Berns.
Top teams that the Buccaneers will face this season include State Champion Don Bosco, Lisbon, Alburnett, and La Porte City.
Lisbon and Alburnett return some of their horses and Coach Lenox says the team has to get better if they want to get to the top, starting with the first day of practice.
Assistant Coaches: Tanner Erickson Dale & Dan Stiefel