EB boys wrestling team photo 113022

WINTHROP – Head Coach Brent Lenox is in his 10th season leading the Buccaneers wrestling program. The team is coming off a 15-10 dual record in 2021-2022 and a 4th-place finish in the Tri-Rivers Conference.

The Buccaneers return everyone from a 2021-2022 season where they went 15-10 in dual meets. Junior Cody Fox returns at 285 pounds, coming off back-to-back State Tournament appearance. Fox was a 4th-place finisher in 2022.

