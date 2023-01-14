DELHI – Thursday, January 12, 2023: The East Buchanan boys wrestling team traveled to Maquoketa Valley on Thursday and came away with 3 wins. Not many matches going on in the Quadrangular, seeing a lot of forfeits per teams are trying to get healthy for the final push into postseason.
The boys would first battle with Maquoketa Valley and this dual had several forfeits, but a win for the Buccaneers 51-24.
East Buchanan 51 Maquoketa Valley 24
126: Parker Kress (EABU) over (MAVA) (For.) 132: Sam Cook (EABU) over (MAVA) (For.) 138: Colton Torres (EABU) over Arion Rave (MAVA) (Fall 4:41) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Chase Fults (EABU) over Tyreese Crippin (MAVA) (Dec 7-2) 160: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over (MAVA) (For.) 170: Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) over (MAVA) (For.) 182: Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) over (MAVA) (For.) 195: Nathan Bietz (MAVA) over Tucker Berns (EABU) (Fall 1:28) 220: Brady Davis (MAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 285: Cody Fox (EABU) over Aiden Salow (MAVA) (Fall 1:28) 106: Brayden Bjorkgren (MAVA) over Kaeden Hepke (EABU) (Fall 0:32) 113: Brenden Frasher (MAVA) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over (MAVA) (For.)
In the next matchup the Bucs would face the Springville Orioles — and again several forfeits — in fact only 5 matches, but the Buccaneers get the win 72-0.
East Buchanan 72 Springville 0
120: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over (SPRI) (For.) 126: Parker Kress (EABU) over Braden Jordan (SPRI) (Fall 0:44) 132: Sam Cook (EABU) over (SPRI) (For.) 138: Colton Torres (EABU) over Ryan Foley (SPRI) (Fall 0:52) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Chase Fults (EABU) over (SPRI) (For.) 160: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Kahl Shanahan (SPRI) (Fall 1:10) 170: Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) over (SPRI) (For.) 182: Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) over (SPRI) (For.) 195: Jacob Yearous (EABU) over (SPRI) (For.) 220: Tucker Berns (EABU) over Christian Anguiano (SPRI) (Fall 1:17) 285: Cody Fox (EABU) over (SPRI) (For.) 106: Kaeden Hepke (EABU) over (SPRI) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit
In the final dual of the night the Bucs faced North Cedar and the Bucs came ready, but the North Cedar team did not, forfeiting eight matches. Regardless, East Buchanan took care of the matches that they needed to win and come away with a 72-6 win.
East Buchanan 72 North Cedar, Stanwood 6
106: Kaeden Hepke (EABU) over (NOCE) (For.) 113: Eli Dies (NOCE) over (EABU) (For.) 120: Jaden Peyton (EABU) over (NOCE) (For.) 126: Parker Kress (EABU) over (NOCE) (For.) 132: Parker Kress (EABU) over (NOCE) (For.) 138: Colton Torres (EABU) over (NOCE) (For.) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Chase Fults (EABU) over Nate Wood (NOCE) (Fall 3:35) 160: Tanner Thurn (EABU) over Mason Dawson (NOCE) (Fall 0:18) 170: Clay Wilgenbusch (EABU) over Brady Dierks (NOCE) (Fall 1:44) 182: Carter Wilgenbusch (EABU) over Paul Stoffer (NOCE) (Fall 0:35) 195: Jacob Yearous (EABU) over (NOCE) (For.) 220: Tucker Berns (EABU) over (NOCE) (For.) 285: Cody Fox (EABU) over (NOCE) (For.)