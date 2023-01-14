Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DELHI – Thursday, January 12, 2023: The East Buchanan boys wrestling team traveled to Maquoketa Valley on Thursday and came away with 3 wins. Not many matches going on in the Quadrangular, seeing a lot of forfeits per teams are trying to get healthy for the final push into postseason.

The boys would first battle with Maquoketa Valley and this dual had several forfeits, but a win for the Buccaneers 51-24.

