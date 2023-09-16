The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys and girls cross country teams competed in a couple meets this week starting with Starmont on Tuesday and then Independence on Thursday.
STARMONT – Tuesday, September 12, 2023: 133 girls started the race, and several Iowa ranked girls were in attendance for this meet.
The East Buchanan girls team finished in 3rd-place in the 1A team race and top finisher for the Buccaneer girls was junior Lindsay Beyer who finished in 12th-place in the 1A Division and 83rd over-all. Her time was 24:07.08. Junior Destiny Krum was the 14th-place finisher in the 1A Division and 105th over-all, with a time of 25:12.36.
EB GIRLS RESULTS:
83 BEYER, Lindsay JR 24:07.08
105 KRUM, Destiny JR 25:12.36
123 KELCHEN, Macy SO 27:13.38
127 CABALKA, Andelyn SO 27:45.37
130 CRAWFORD, Abigail JR 28:51.59
131 PECK, Kreighton SO 28:58.25
132 COOK, Emily FR 29:13.79
In the boys race there were 139 starting the race. East Buchanan did not participate in the team race. Top finisher for the Bucs was senior Noah Valenzuela with a time of 18:05.75 and a finish of 24th-place. Senior Hayden Nelson finishes in 64th-place with a time of 19:52.09.
EB BOYS RESULTS:
24 VALENZUELA, Noah SR 18:05.75
64 NELSON, Hayden SR 19:52.09
114 ELLEDGE, Trenton FR 21:35.26
138 NELSON, Landry FR 28:05.09
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, September 14, 2023: In a meet that had several ranked teams and a dozen or more ranked runners, East Buchanan competed well in both the boys and girls races.
In the girls race, 59 girls started and the top finisher for the Lady Bucs was Lindsay Beyer with a time of 23:17.82, good enough for 38th-place.
EB GIRLS RESULTS:
38 BEYER, Lindsay JR 23:17.82
46 KRUM, Destiny JR 24:51.81
52 KELCHEN, Macy SO 26:53.70
54 CRAWFORD, Abigail JR 27:09.38
57 CABALKA, Andelyn SO 28:03.44
58 PECK, Kreighton SO 29:17.40
In the boys event, 63 boys started the race and the top finisher for the Bucs was Hayden Nelson, coming in 17th-place and posting a time of 18:54.96, his best time of the season.
EB BOYS RESULTS:
17 NELSON, Hayden SR East Buchanan Win — 18:54.96
40 ELLEDGE, Trenton FR East Buchanan Win — 21:38.05
The East Buchanan Cross Country teams will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Center Point.