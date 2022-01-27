To the Citizens of Independence,
I have had the opportunity to serve our City entering my third term on the City Council. I would like to encourage anyone that feels a love for our Community to step up and get involved. Run for office if you feel you have an interest in how your tax dollars are spent. I ran for City Council as a way to give back to my Community that I have called home for over 20 years. It is not a way to get rich. It is mostly a volunteer position to drive the direction of our City.
I have heard people step up on social media complaining about how your tax dollars are spent, wasteful spending and how we are taxing you out of our community. Trust me, as a fellow taxpayer I have no plan to do this and take great diligence in making decisions on how our tax dollars are spent. I urge you to consider some issues we deal with every year as we prepare our City budget.
1. City employees are our greatest asset. We value their service and are very committed to keeping them in service to our City. They generally get a 2 to 3 percent increase in salary every year. There are also the additional increases in costs for their benefits. Would you deny this for them??
2. Streets. I have experienced poor streets and heard numerous complaints about their conditions for years. Do you feel we have made improvements? This costs money ... LOTS of money to fix our streets. Would you prefer we do not do this? We do assessments to property owners that are directly affected by the street improvements to help offset the improvement costs. It is roughly $30 per linear foot of your property frontage. On a personal note ... I had my street improved several years ago and it was well worth it to me as my street was horrible prior to the repairs. From the 90’s through 2015 the streets were mostly ignored to “save money”. That put us behind. Now we are in the position to repair or replace the streets that are failing. Along with that the below ground infrastructure...water lines, sanitary sewer and storm sewers are also in need of repair or replacement. This is very costly but must be fixed to avoid failures that cost even more.
3. Water service is another question. Our City is blessed with an outstanding water source but there are costs involved to deliver it to our citizens. There is constant testing and treatment to ensure that it is safe for us. Do you think we should shut that down?
4. Waste water treatment. Perhaps the most underappreciated service that our City provides to our community. When you flush your toilet or drain your bath where does it go? Our wastewater treatment plant has the obligation to treat that 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. And you never even think about it. Consider this — Our treatment plant is nearing its end of life and the cost of the new plant will be between $6 and $10 Million dollars. This is not optional. State and Federal laws dictate the requirements that we must follow.
5. Parks and Recreation are amazing in our city. Does anyone have any idea of how many acres of GRASS that the City mows? How many man hours does this task take? Also, they maintain Oakwood Cemetery as part of our commitment to the historical legacy of that asset. Do you utilize our Aquatic Center, River’sEDGE, Falcon Civic Center, Baseball/Softball complex, Skatepark or the Dog Park? Have you used our expanded walking trail system? We have made tremendous additions in the last several years to enable citizens to have trail access throughout our community with more additions coming. These are all maintained and operated from your City Budget.
6. Snow removal is another thankless job. Do they get out soon enough? Did they do my street? Why don’t they come back more times? Why are the corners not cleared out better? Well, it all takes time and they do the very best they can. Our Street Department tries to be efficient and are also somewhat restricted by how many hours they can work. Overtime and Holiday pay increase costs but the snow has no concern about that. The cost for salt and sand continues to go up just as equipment costs and repairs.
7. Fire Department is another huge asset. You never think about it until you need it. Then you may be thankful for their contribution and dedication to their duty to our Community. All of our volunteer firemen are to be appreciated for all that they do. The equipment needed for their safety is very expensive but critical to ensure they can serve us.
8. Police Department is appreciated by many and hated by some. We are a better Community by having such a fine Police force. When you need them — they are there. This is not a function without criticism but in the City of Independence they are a positive.
So, now you have a brief summary. I would welcome you to attend a City Council meeting and tell us and the Department heads where you would suggest we make our cuts to the budget.
Feel free to contact me any time with your comments or suggestions for improvement at: Atlarge2@independenceia.org or 319-240-1937 or any other Council Members listed on our City Webpage.