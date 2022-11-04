The 4H pledge is recited at every Buffalo Bells and Buckles meeting: “I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart for greater loyalty, my Hands for larger service, and my Health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”
The Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4H club inducted officers at their last meeting on Sunday, October 16. Wreath orders were turned in, the group sold 367 wreaths this year! Plans for Trunk or Treat in Winthrop on Saturday, October 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. were discussed.