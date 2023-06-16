FONTANA PARK – Birding is a hobby that can be done looking through windows at home or climbing icebergs in Antarctica. You can bird using expensive equipment or none at all. Birders of all skill levels are encouraged to attend this workshop, which focuses on how you can help science understand what is happening with birds in your neighborhood. Join guest speaker Kelly McKay at Ham Marsh and naturalists at Fontana to learn what information is wanted and how you can contribute.
Participate in one or all activities – for you to decide. Funding for workshop was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection — Conservation Education Program (REAP-CEP) and portions of the workshop are conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts, Brian Ritter, and James Wiebler (Nahant Marsh Ed. Center). Visit buildingbetterbirders.com for more information about the history of the workshops and other opportunities.
9 am — 12 — Breeding Bird Atlas Citizen Science walk — learn all the behaviors to watch for as you observe birds. Behaviors like territorial defense, carrying food, carrying nesting materials, and actual nest observations or sighting of young birds are all indicators of breeding. With various species at different phases of their life cycle, it is likely that all of these can be seen at Ham during this morning walk.
1-2 pm — Build a Bluebird nest box (Cost $15/box) Materials will be provided for a bluebird nest slot box. We will be using re-purposed wood from an old nature center exhibit, so they will be green in both the literal and figurative sense.
2-3:30 pm — Nest box monitoring Citizen Science — why science wants to know what’s happening in your yard. Learn the process of reporting all the activity you see at a nest box, in a nearby shrub or on the wreath or light above your door. Nesting reports help scientists obtain data they would never be able to accumulate on their own.