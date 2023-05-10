INDEPENDENCE – This year’s Building Trades Class was filled with many sentimental touches.
- After 20 years, this was the final Building Trades (BT) class for Trish O’Loughlin. She is retiring after the school year.
- The sponsors this year were Rem Scott and Jared Donnelly, owners of Precision Plumbing-Heating-Air. Rem was in O’Loughlin’s first BT class in 2003 and Jared was in the 2005 class.
Scott and Donnelly reached out to O’Loughlin during the last school year to see if they could sponsor a house.
“Hands down the best sponsors we’ve ever had,” said O’Loughlin. “They understand construction, the program, and the benefits of being involved in keeping the program going. It is awesome working with them as adult peers instead of just as students.”
Precision Plumbing-Heating-Air even had a current BT student working as an intern for them.
The House
The 960 square foot home is located at 1309 3rd Street NW and was designed as a rental. After the April 30 open house, the renters started moving in. Other amenities include: 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, master suite with walk-in closet, laundry room; spacious kitchen and living room; 9’ tall walls; in-floor radiant heat under polished concrete floors; quartz countertops; and sprayed urethane insulation.
There is a back patio area and room on the lot for a future 3-stall garage.
O’Loughlin
O’Loughlin was not always a teacher.
“In a former career, I was a Journeyman Electrician,” she said. “When I decided that career did not offer me the freedom I needed for my family, I went back to school for teaching. I chose Industrial Technology because it was the closest fit to my passions.”
The Independence Community School District hired her for the 2002/2003 school year as an Industrial Technology teacher.
“I did not have experience in house building but had the willingness to learn along with my students,” she said. “Larson Construction and Greenley Lumber were the sponsors of the program at that time and offered technical support when needed. I practiced my skills on my own home. Don Cook, formerly a lead carpenter for Greenley, has been my technical advisor/go-to person for all of these years.”
The program
“The Building Trades program introduces students to the skilled trades industry,” said O’Loughlin. “They not only learn technical skills, but they also learn the soft skills necessary to be successful in the world of work. The students are able to do most of the carpentry, drywall, siding, and finish work, but are also able to work alongside some of the other skilled trades, (electrical/HVAC/Concrete). The demand for skilled trades people is at an all-time high. Students also learn and practice, communication, teamwork, timeliness, attention to detail, etc. Currently, many tradespeople in the field are reaching retirement age. Our students are able to enter the workforce directly or can go and get further training through apprenticeships or 2-year schools. They will begin earning money sooner and have much less student loan debt than those choosing the 4-year college career path. Even if they don’t want to enter the skilled trades fields, the skills they learn in this class will enable them to be wise consumers and talented do-it-yourselfers with their own homes.”
Sponsors
O’Loughlin is grateful for all the community vendors/sponsors. For this build she wants to specifically thank: Klever Concrete, Jeff Walton Drywall, Don Cook, Smedley Electric, Arctic Seal Urethane, Spahn and Rose, and Plumb Supply Kitchens and Bath.
In recent years there have been a lack of sponsors.
“When we don’t have a sponsor lined up, we advertise,” said O’Loughlin. “Larson and Greenley sponsored the program for many many years. When they retired from the sponsorship, the school utilized the program for the first year to build a much-needed storage facility for the district. Next, we reached out and advertised. Fortunately, Doug Cue, owner of Superior Cleaning, came and met with me. He saw the importance of the program continuing and was willing to build ‘smaller’ houses to help our students. We built four houses for him and then the skyrocketing costs that hit during COVID times made it impossible to build and break even. The next two years saw sky high prices so the school intervened and gave us a few small projects. When the owners of Precision contacted me last school year, I was thrilled. They have been fabulous partners!”
As a special incentive this year, Precision Plumbing-Heating-Air advertised the April 30 open house and offered to donate a dollar for every “Like” and “Share” the event received on the school’s Facebook page. In addition, they said they would donate another dollar per signature at the open house. The offer garnered over 360 “Likes/Shares” and about 150 signatures. Scott and Donnelly rounded the figure up to $1,500 for the BT program.
Next school year Chad Anderson has been named as the BT instructor.