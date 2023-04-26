INDEPENDENCE – The Building Trades (BT) class is hosting an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 to celebrate the completion of the 2023 project.
The home is located at 1309 3rd Street NW.
The main sponsor of the home this year was Precision Plumbing, Heating and Air. Business co-owners Jared Donnelly and Rem Scott are former BT students.
Something new this year is Precision is going to contribute $1 per “Like” and $1 per “Share” on the original Independence Community School District Facebook post from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. They are also going to donate another dollar per signature at the Open House.