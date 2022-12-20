Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sandbox Journal cover
Courtesy Graphic

MARION – A new book, “Sandbox Journal” by Independence native Deb Burger, has become a bestseller in Canada and now the US since its launch November 29.

According the book’s synopsis: Deb Burger watched her sons and grandchildren play in their sandboxes and realized it promoted creativity, fostered their imaginations, and served as a stress-relieving activity they could enjoy daily. Since not everyone has a sandbox, Deb wanted to make something similar that could serve as a creative escape for children.

