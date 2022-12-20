MARION – A new book, “Sandbox Journal” by Independence native Deb Burger, has become a bestseller in Canada and now the US since its launch November 29.
According the book’s synopsis: Deb Burger watched her sons and grandchildren play in their sandboxes and realized it promoted creativity, fostered their imaginations, and served as a stress-relieving activity they could enjoy daily. Since not everyone has a sandbox, Deb wanted to make something similar that could serve as a creative escape for children.
“She created this journal with the desire to give children a new daily habit by which they can dream their dreams, set their goals, celebrate their wins, express themselves, and sort their feelings while learning to care for their mental health. Let your children express what is on their minds so they may grow and be successful.”
Burger was born and raised in Independence. Her parents were Sabinus “Sonny” and Helen Buchheit.
“I moved to Marion around 1989 and still reside there,” she said. “I am a new author and this is my first time publishing.”
She is looking forward to more books on the horizon.
For more information on the author visit www.debburger.com or follow her on Facebook at “Sandbox Journal” or @thesandboxjournal on Instagram.