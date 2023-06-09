WATERLOO – Burnell William Brown, 81, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A small gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center in Independence, Iowa. He will be laid to rest on Monday, June 19 at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport, Illinois.
Burnell was born December 3, 1941, to Ellsworth and Lenice (Miller) Brown in Freeport, Ill. He graduated from Waterloo East High but attended school in Warren, Ill. most of his life. He married Patricia M Barta in 1960. They had four children. He worked as a locomotive engineer on the IC and later the CN railroad where he retired after 31 years of service. In his later years he passed his time driving for others.
Those left to cherish Burnell’s memory are his children: Christina (Timothy) Dorsey of Independence, Lisa (Jim) Kerr of Freeport, Ill., and William Brown of Waterloo. He has seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Butchy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and an infant son.
