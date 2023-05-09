HAZLETON – Burton R. Moore, 89, of rural Hazleton, Iowa, died peacefully on Friday afternoon, May 5, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, Iowa, with Rev. Paul C. McManus officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Knights of Columbus Rosary: 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Parish Scripture Service: 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hazleton.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to: 2550 Racine Avenue, Winthrop, IA 50682.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Burton Raymond Moore was born on December 17, 1933, in rural Hazleton, Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of James F. and Josephine (Maller) Moore. He graduated from Stanley High School in the class of 1952. Burton was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Vande Vorde on April 14, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hazleton. Burton worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo for 13 years while also farming. He bought his farm in rural Hazleton in 1958 and was actively involved in farming until 2020.
Burton was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Rosary Society in Oelwein. He was a member of the Oelwein Knights of Columbus Council 1168 and was a 4th Degree member of the Oelwein Knights of Columbus Assembly 1853. Burton also enjoyed being a member of Singles in Agriculture. Burton loved his family, life on the farm and watching college basketball.
Burton is survived by his two Sons: Michael Moore of Winthrop and Jerry Moore of Winthrop; Daughter: Theresa (Michael) Meyer of Rolling Prairie, Ind.; eight Grandchildren: Matthew Moore (Leighton Chau), Michelle (Mitch) Miller, Austin (Lorie) Moore, Stephanie (Chris) Castillo, Nicholas Meyer (Mindy), Crystal (Matt) Howell, Jennifer (Scott) Combs, and Lisa (D.J.) Townsend; 14 Great Grandchildren; Sister, Beatrice Phillips of Jesup; and many Nieces and Nephews.
Burton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat on April 12, 1999; daughter-in-law, Linda Moore, two brothers, Joseph Moore and Norbert Moore; and four sisters: Irene at birth, Marian Stiefvater, Carolyn Grummitt, and Eva Welsch.