INDEPENDENCE – Independence Jr/Sr High School is partnering with area businesses on a career fair for students.
“It will be a way to enhance the relationships between business and students,” said Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke.
The event will be held the morning of Friday, March 25 in the gymnasium.
According to Principal John Howard, several businesses have signed up already to share what their company does and what opportunities they have for the future workforce.
Currently attending are representatives from:
- Bachman Tool & Die
- BankIowa
- Blue Buffalo
- Buchanan County Health Center
- Geater Machining & Manufacturing
- Jensen Transport
- Johnson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling
- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery (Waterloo)
- Pries Enterprises
- Rydell
- Soifer Family McDonald’s
- Wapsie Valley Creamery, Inc.
- WCF Financial
- Wieland and Sons Lumber
- And local businessman Tyler Rasmussen will offer tips on entrepreneurship and what it takes to own and operate your own business.
“There is room for more business to sign up,” said Mr. Howard.
Any business interested in participating should contact Mr. Howard at jhoward@indeek12.org by Friday, March 18, 2022.
Businesses will be given a table, chairs, and the school will try to accommodate access to power outlets for any multimedia displays.
Grades will be assigned half hour time slots so presentations can be crafted to the needs of the students.
9th Grade (9 to 9:30)
Students may be looking at summer options, but are mostly exploring. Hands on demonstrations or sharing tools or examples of work done would be suggested.
10th Grade (9:35 to 10:05)
Similar to the 9th Grade group, demonstrations and exploration is key. Giveaways, handouts, and anything to draw their attention is helpful.
11th Grade (10:10 to 10:40)
These students should have an understanding of what they are looking for and may be looking for job shadows or summer work. Talk with them about education paths they may need for future careers in your field.
12th Grade (10:45 to 11:15)
This group will be graduating soon and might be your employees soon. Could be ready for full time employment soon or potential interns. Businesses should be prepared to recruit this group.
More information on how businesses may get involved in work-based learning can be found at https://www.iowain.org/businesses-organizations.
