INDEPENDENCE – Audrey Hill stepped up earlier this year to run for Independence Community School District School Board for the District Director 1 seat.
She was duly elected on the same ballot as the PPEL vote on March 7. She was sworn into office before the March 20 meeting.
One of her immediate issues was to deal with the interviewing and hiring of a new school Superintendent. Done. Her next big issue was to look at the budget and be involved in the contract negotiations. The contracts are in final stages of being consider and will soon be ratified.
Hill was originally from Waterloo where she graduated from West Waterloo.
“Advanced education was always a priority in my family, and I chose a very special college in Decorah,” she said. “It was at Luther College that I met my husband, Bob.”
She graduated with a BA in elementary education.
“Although Bob and I began our life together in Waterloo,” she said, “Bob accepted a teaching position at Jefferson High School in Independence. After teaching in Waterloo for two years, I was also hired by the school district in 1975. We subsequently moved to Independence.”
Hill taught in the Independence Community School District for 34-years.
“I taught Title I (later called Chapter I) for eleven years and second grade for twenty-three years,” she said. “I had classrooms in the old East Elementary, South Elementary in Rowley, and St. John’s Elementary (as a public school employee teaching Title I).”
She retired in 2009.
“Bob and I raised three daughters—Beth, Erin, and Laura—in the Independence Community School District,” she said. “We were very involved in their activities from 1983 until 2004. Our district produced an insurance executive, an elementary teacher, and an attorney. This speaks to the wonderful education that they received.”
Sadly, Bob passed away suddenly April 21, 2022. He had served 14 years on the Independence City Council and was elected Mayor November 2021 and took office in January 2022.
“Since Bob’s death, I have been experiencing a new chapter in my life,” said Director Hill. “I had recently been trying to think of a volunteer position in which I could bring background and knowledge ‘to the table.’ When I was approached to finish Brad Bleichner’s term on the school board, I thought that this might possibly be my answer. Hoping that I can do as well as he did, I bring an educator’s perspective to the board, specifically, one of an elementary teacher.”
Hill is also a part of many local groups.
“I am currently the president of P.E.O. Chapter BD here in Independence,” she said. “After working in Allen Memorial’s Hospital gift shop in high school, I was so happy to begin doing the same at BCHC a number of years ago. I am also currently serving on the steering committee for developing Brimmer Park. I play bridge in several groups, have been a scrapbooker for many years, and love watching General Hospital (since it started sixty years ago!). Doing jigsaw puzzles and reading are my activities for relaxation. My church home is Immanuel Lutheran in Cedar Falls.”
Last week Hill was scheduled to go to the inaugural Iowa School Board Association Summit for Student Success. This week has seen School Principal Day, and Teacher Appreciation Day. The Month of May is School Board Recognition Month. Reach out to Audrey and the other volunteer School Board members and thank them for stepping up into the public spotlight.