WILLIAMSBURG – Monday, December 05, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls wrestling team headed down to Williamsburg on Monday night for a 31-team event.

Champions for the Mustangs include Dakota Whitman (135) and Jordin Deer (125). A 2nd-Place finish goes to Izzy Strickert (170). 3rd-Place finishes include Rachel Eddy (190) and Alina Ajruloski (120).

