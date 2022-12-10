WILLIAMSBURG – Monday, December 05, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls wrestling team headed down to Williamsburg on Monday night for a 31-team event.
Champions for the Mustangs include Dakota Whitman (135) and Jordin Deer (125). A 2nd-Place finish goes to Izzy Strickert (170). 3rd-Place finishes include Rachel Eddy (190) and Alina Ajruloski (120).
Indee Results:
170 A — Izzy Strickert
Quarterfinals — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Sasha Trejo (Ottumwa) (Fall 1:08)
Semifinals — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Harper Griffin (Marion) (Fall 2:07)
1st Place Match — Autumn Elsbury (South Tama) over Izzy Strickert (Indee) (Fall 1:05)
115 A — Morgan Krall
Quarterfinals — Rylee Rice (WACO, Wayland) over Morgan Krall (Indee) (Fall 1:07)
Cons. Semis — Alexis Wagner (Mount Pleasant) over Morgan Krall (Indee) (Fall 2:49)
7th Place Match — Morgan Krall (Indee) over Alissa Sanchez (West Liberty) (Fall 2:41)
120 A — Claire Carey
Quarterfinals — Heaven Steege (WACO, Wayland) over Claire Carey (Indee) (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Semis — Ellie Weets (Vinton-Shellsburg) over Claire Carey (Indee) (Fall 1:54)
7th Place Match — Devan Chadwick (Colfax-Mingo) over Claire Carey (Indee) (Dec 8-3)
190 A — Rachel Eddy
Quarterfinals — Rachel Eddy (Indee) over Sadie Brandon (Fort Madison) (Fall 1:15)
Semifinals — Breanna Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo) over Rachel Eddy (Indee) (Fall 2:44)
3rd Place Match — Rachel Eddy (Indee) over Grace Fort (WACO, Wayland) (Fall 1:43)
125 A — Kennedi Bevans
Quarterfinals — Lyni Gusick (CPU) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Fall 0:53)
Cons. Semis — Kennedi Bevans (Indee) received a bye
5th Place Match — Anna Gorsh (English Valleys) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Fall 0:33)
135 A — Dakota Whitman
Quarterfinals — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Olivia Coates (Midland) (Fall 0:21)
Semifinals — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) (Fall 4:11)
1st Place Match — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shells) (Fall 2:58)
120 C — Khali Hanna
Quarterfinals — Alexis Northcutt (Benton) over Khali Hanna (Indee) (Fall 3:01)
Cons. Semis — Monica Wonten (Linn-Mar) over Khali Hanna (Indee) (Fall 2:22)
7th Place Match — Leah Hoag (BGM, Brooklyn) over Khali Hanna (Indee) (M. For.)
125 C — Jordin Derr
Quarterfinals — Jordin Derr (Indee) over Cheyleigh Blankenship (BGM) (MD 12-3)
Semifinals — Jordin Derr (Indee) over Olivia Primrose (Vinton-Shells) (Fall 3:24)
1st Place Match — Jordin Derr (Indee) over Aurora Schoettmer (Benton) (Fall 1:45)
125 B — Riley Rouse
Quarterfinals — Riley Rouse (Indee) received a bye
Semifinals — Mariana Stevenson (Williamsburg) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 3:13)
3rd Place Match — Alannah Mahoney (Solon) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 4:31)
145 A — Havana Griffith
Quarterfinals — Phoenix Gryp (Williamsburg) over Havana Griffith (Indee) (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Semis — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Irelan Brown (CPU) (Fall 1:28)
5th Place Match — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Nelli Stagg (West Liberty) (Fall 2:20)
135 C — Kenleigh Trumblee
Quarterfinals — Jayden Housch (Mount Pleasant) over Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) (Fall 5:18)
Cons. Semis — Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) received a bye
5th Place Match — Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) over Meg Duster (Solon) (Dec 7-4)
120 B — Alina Ajruloski
Quarterfinals — Alina Ajruloski (Indee) over Emma Descourouez (CC-A) (Fall 1:18)
Semifinals — Alyssa Eckhardt (Midland) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 0:41)
3rd Place Match — Alina Ajruloski (Indee) over Kenda Shqair (Mid-Prairie) (Fall 1:31)
145 D — Laura Trevino
Round 1 — Laura Trevino (Indee) over Lucy Hangartner (Marion) (Fall 3:25)
Round 2 — Evelyn Eggleston (IC, Liberty) over Laura Trevino (Indee) (Fall 0:16)
Round 3 — Laura Trevino (Indee) over Stacia Linder (English Valleys) (Fall 0:46)
105 — Ella Kennett
Quarterfinals — Ella Kennett (Indee) over Elyssa Graber (WACO, Wayland) (Fall 3:10)
Semifinals — Emma Gillen (Vinton-Shellsburg) over Ella Kennett (Indee) (Fall 1:44)
3rd Place Match — Gabi Robertson (Mid-Prairie) over Ella Kennett (Indee) (Fall 1:04)
WAVERLY – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: Independence traveled to Waverly on Tuesday night for a 19-team tournament and the Mustangs showed well with two champions and two runners-up. Jordin Derr won by Fall over Lily Leininger (Boone) in 1:56 to take the championship at 125 pounds. Rachel Eddy was champion at 190 with a Fall over Isabelle Kipp (South Winn) in 0:46.
Runner-up went to Dakota Whitman who lost in the championship to #1-ranked Lilly Luft (Charles City) by a score of 9-2. Izzy Strickert was also a runner-up with a championship loss to Destiny Kolheim (Charles City) by Fall 5:41.
Go-Hawk Girls Invite Results for Independence
105 — Ella Kennett’s place is 7th
Champ. Round 1 — Ella Kennett (Indee) received a bye
Quarterfinal — Delaney Youngblut (Sumner-Fred) over Ella Kennett (Indee) (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Round 2 — Ella Kennett (Indee) over Merissa Rogers (Oelwein) (Fall 2:10)
Cons. Semi — Alexis Kolbet (Osage) over Ella Kennett (Indee) (Fall 2:14)
7th Place Match — Ella Kennett (Indee) over Valeria Torres (East Buch) (Fall 4:35)
115 — Morgan Krall’s place is 7th
Champ. Round 1 — Hope Chiattello (Cedar Falls) over Morgan Krall (Indee) (TB-1 3-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Morgan Krall (Indee) over Ashley Heine (WSR) (Fall 1:05)
Cons. Round 2 — Morgan Krall (Indee) over Jasmine Oleson (Cedar Falls) (Dec 10-6)
Cons. Semi — Tegan Cavanaugh (Charles City) over Morgan Krall (Indee) (Dec 10-3)
7th Place Match — Morgan Krall (Indee) over Bailee Craun (Oelwein) (Fall 0:52)
120 — Alina Ajruloski’s place is 8th
Champ. Round 1 — Alina Ajruloski (Indee) received a bye
Quarterfinal — Mia Ahrendsen (Cedar Falls) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 4:57)
Cons. Round 2 — Alina Ajruloski (Indee) over Gracie Harvey (Fort Dodge) (Fall 5:00)
Cons. Semi — Sammi Isham (East Buch) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 1:21)
7th Place Match — Claire Carey (Indee) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 2:42)
120 — Claire Carey’s place is 7th
Champ. Round 1 — Claire Carey (Indee) received a bye
Quarterfinal — Kadence Pape (MFL MarMac) over Claire Carey (Indee) (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 2 — Claire Carey (Indee) over Delaney O‘Conner (Fort Dodge) (Fall 4:47)
Cons. Semi — Odessa Nibbelink (Crest, Cresco) over Claire Carey (Indee) (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match — Claire Carey (Indee) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 2:42)
125 — Riley Rouse’s place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Autumn Stonecypher (West Fork) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 1:57)
Cons. Round 1 — Isabel Christensen (Sumner-Fred) over Riley Rouse (Indee) (Fall 1:37)
125B — Kennedi Bevans’s place is 6th
Quarterfinal — Ella Schares (Sumner-Fred) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Kennedi Bevans (Indee) over Kahlan Kearns (Cedar Falls) (Fall 3:35)
Cons. Semi — Ashley Risvold (Cedar Falls) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Fall 4:35)
5th Place Match — Kaylie Havig (Osage) over Kennedi Bevans (Indee) (Fall 1:48)
125B — Jordin Derr’s place is 1st
Quarterfinal — Jordin Derr (Indee) over Kaylie Havig (Osage) (Fall 1:03)
Semifinal — Jordin Derr (Indee) over Ashley Risvold (Cedar Falls) (Fall 1:42)
1st Place Match — Jordin Derr (Indee) over Lily Leininger (Boone) (Fall 1:56)
135 — Kenleigh Trumblee’s place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Annaliese Arciniega (Osage) over Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Round 1 — Amelia Howell (Batavia) over Kenleigh Trumblee (Indee) (Fall 1:29)
135 — Dakota Whitman’s place is 2nd
Champ. Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Lyn Codo-Prim (Batavia) (Fall 1:03)
Quarterfinal — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Miley Walz (East Buch) (Fall 0:45)
Semifinal — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Ella Pitz (Sumner-Fred) (Fall 0:37)
1st Place Match — Lilly Luft (Charles City) over Dakota Whitman (Indee) (Dec 9-2)
145 — Havana Griffith’s place is 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Rose Niewoehner (Crest, Cresco) (Fall 1:47)
Quarterfinal — Havana Griffith (Indee) over Aubrey Chapman (Osage) (Fall 2:46)
Semifinal — Haidyn Snyder (WSR) over Havana Griffith (Indee) (Fall 0:59)
3rd Place Match — Tayla Stiefel (East Buch) over Havana Griffith (Indee) (Fall 2:33)
145B — Laura Trevino’s place is 1st
Round 1 — Laura Trevino (Indee) over Chloe Darby (Fort Dodge) (Fall 1:54)
Round 2 — Laura Trevino (Indee) over Emily Myers (Osage) (Fall 0:16)
Round 3 — Laura Trevino (Indee) over Daniela Palomares (Cedar Falls) (Fall 0:11)
170 — Izzy Strickert’s place is 2nd
Champ. Round 1 — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Alexis Johnson (Waverly) (Fall 2:25)
Quarterfinal — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Emma Abbate (Batavia) (Fall 1:17)
Semifinal — Izzy Strickert (Indee) over Addison Schenker (Osage) (Fall 2:24)
1st Place Match — Destiny Kolheim (Charles City) over Izzy Strickert (Indee) (Fall 5:41)
190 — Rachel Eddy’s place is 1st
Champ. Round 1 — Rachel Eddy (Indee) received a bye
Quarterfinal — Rachel Eddy (Indee) over Kierra Alexander (NFV) (Fall 1:59)
Semifinal — Rachel Eddy (Indee) over Alyson Krum (East Buch) (TB-1 3-2)
1st Place Match — Rachel Eddy (Indee) over Isabelle Kipp (South Winn) (Fall 0:46)