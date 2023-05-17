WAVERLY – Monday, May 15, 2023: Mustangs sophomore Ethan Cahalan competed in Sectional play in Waverly for a chance to qualify for the State Golf Meet next week in Ames.
Cahalan started on hole #10 and his strong play kept him in the mix for the first nine holes, shooting an even par 36. The final nine holes did not come easy, and some small miss-hits created problems with trees and led to some high scores. Golf is a game of inches, and a small miss-hit can cause issues and Ethan shot a 10-over 44.
“I was really proud of him being able to handle adversity when it came up,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “He matured mentally a lot from his freshman year to his sophomore year and he stayed calm and focused throughout. He has a lot of game and talent — looking forward to how he does in tournaments this summer.”
Cahalan finishes with an 80, good enough for 15th place and will not qualify for the State Meet.
“Today was a learning experience for me,” Ethan Cahalan added, “I started the round well but couldn’t score down the stretch. I will learn from today and continue to improve through tournaments this summer. I look forward to what we can accomplish next season as a team.”
Overall, a great year for Ethan and the very young Mustangs. Probably the best group of golfers Independence has seen in a while. Next year should be exciting.