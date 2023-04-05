WILLIAMSBURG – Monday, April 3, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys golf team took to the road for their 2023 opener at Williamsburg.
Sophomore Ethan Cahalan shot a 1 under par 35 and was top medalist.
”Really happy for Ethan to start the year off in what turned out to be a tough weather night with a lot of wind and cold conditions,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “Dawson (Fuelling) and Jacob (Bonefas) were pretty solid for a couple of freshman in their first high school meet. Both made birdies and had some good shots.”
Dawson Fuelling shot a 40 and Jacob Bonefas fired a 42. Colin Stoner came in with a 45.
Bonefas had a rough stretch but closed with 2 birdies on the final 2 holes. Stoner had a personal best in Monday’s meet.
”We are very green this year with Ethan being the only one back from last year playing in every varsity meet,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “Colin and Kaden Kremer both split time at varsity last year as well at times. Carter Palmer and Carter Straw also played on varsity last night and looking forward to them improving as the next couple of weeks go by.”
Williamsburg shot a team score of 154 while Independence was 2nd with a 162. South Tama’s team score was 189.
The Mustangs will be at Solon on Thursday and at the Amana Colonies on Monday.