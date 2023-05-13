SHELLSBURG – Wednesday, May 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys golf team started postseason play on Wednesday with a Sectional site in Shellsburg at Wildcat Golf Course.
Top two team scores qualify for districts in Waverly on Monday (three teams if the host team takes 1st or 2nd). Independence does not qualify as a team finishing in 6th-place.
Individually, the top 2 players (that were not on team qualifiers) will qualify for Districts on Monday in Waverly. Mustangs’ sophomore Ethan Cahalan qualifies after shooting a 73 and finishing in 3rd-place (four strokes off the lead). Freshman Dawson Fuelling finished in 7th-place (76), missing out on qualifying by one stroke.
“Extremely happy for Ethan advancing to districts in a pretty stacked Sectional,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “Dawson was right there and will undoubtedly work hard this summer to get where he needs to be. Both guys are driven to continue to improve on their game.”
Cahalan was book-ended between a stacked Solon team who had 3 guys finish in the top 4, so an impressive finish for the sophomore standout. Cahalan shot a 37 on the front and a 36 on the back.
Other scores include freshman Jacob Bonefas 95, sophomore Carter Palmer 95, senior Carter Straw 95, and junior Colin Stoner 95.
“Overall, this year was one for learning,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “We had different individuals play well but couldn’t quite get all those guys to put together four scores at once. So, a lot to look forward to for next year. And all the guys play a lot of golf during the summer so expect a very competitive environment next spring. Really looking forward to Monday to see Ethan compete at Districts.”
Cahalan will tee off at 10am on Monday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.