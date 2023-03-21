INDEPENDENCE – Calvin L. Way, 97, of Independence, Iowa, died Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home in Independence.
Funeral services were held at 12 Noon Tuesday, March 21 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence, with Rev. Bret Trasamar officiating, with full military honors. Burial was held in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Volga. Friends called from 10 a.m. to services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Calvin was born on September 13, 1925 at Strawberry Point, the son of Glen R. and Laura M. (McLane) Way. He attended the Strawberry Point Schools. He entered the US Army on December 9, 1943, and received two Purple Heart Ribbons for being injured while in service. He was discharged on March 31, 1946. He was united in marriage to Norma Jean Moore on March 28, 1948, in the Volga United Methodist Church, Volga.
Calvin has always been an extremely hard worker and supported his family as a laborer in the hops fields in the state of Oregon, as a mechanic at Kunzman’s Garage in Volga, IA, as a janitor at the Volga Schools, a milk truck driver for the Volga Creamery, a carpenter of metal buildings for Tom Roy’s Construction, and a mechanic of heavy machinery for the Fayette County Garage, from which he retired in 1987.
He volunteered with the Volga Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Volga United Methodist Church Board.
Calvin is survived by three children: Donald L (Patricia) Way of Cedar Rapids, Debra Ann Wessels (Winton Barth) of Independence, and Lisa Jo (Donald) Dudley of Caddo Mills, Texas; nine Grandchildren, and twenty Great Grandchildren; and a brother; Clair Way of Cedar Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Norma on August 16, 2001; a daughter Pamela Jean (Way) Carpenter and her husband Joseph Carpenter; five sisters: Nettie Way, Luella Gilbert, June Thompson, Mildred Schumock, and Erma Wilcox; and four brothers Donald Way, Dale Way, Doyle Way, and Herbert Way.
