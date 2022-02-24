MONTICELLO – On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8 a.m. Camp Courageous will begin registration for its American Red Cross Learn-To-Swim lessons. The first swim lessons session is scheduled to start on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the camp’s Vermazen-Carver Indoor Pool.
Participants will be able to register for swim lessons online at <https://campcourageous.org/swim-lessons>. On the website, participants will be able to locate classes for all sessions. In addition to the 2022 Learn-To-Swim information, the pool’s 2022 schedule and prices are now available on the Camp Courageous website.
Please contact Jocelyn Blanco at pool@campcourageous.org or 319-465-5916, ext. 2600 to register for the Water Aerobics class and any questions you may have.