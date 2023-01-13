Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

JESUP – Jesup and Dunkerton associates with the shared CAPS program had an opportunity to showcase their projects and learning experiences at an open house Wednesday afternoon at CoWork591.

CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) is a work-based learning program offering high school students the opportunity to learn and build professional skills, explore various careers, and work on projects for businesses and companies in Jesup and the surrounding area. It is housed at the CoWork591 business center at 591 Young Street. Students (also referred to as Associates) use skills from a variety of curricular areas while working and studying within the CAPS program.

Trending Food Videos