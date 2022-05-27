Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup Car Bike Cruise Burnout 2021

Bikes in 2021 Burnout Competition at Jesup Car/Bike Cruise.

 Courtesy Photo

JESUP – Jesup’s 25th annual Car/Bike cruise – hosted by the Lions Club – will be held on Sunday, June 5, starting at 2 p.m. with registration in City Park. Registration fee is $5. Judging will be from 2 to 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., it’s auto destruction time. Vehicles are blown up, then beaten up.

The cruise begins at 5 p.m. with five awesome laps.

At 6 p.m. is the Burnout Competition. Trophies will be awarded. The event should be over by 7:30 p.m. or so.

Other aspects of the day include food, raffles, a trivia contest, and the awarding of “best of” trophies.

For more information, contact George Steinbron at 319-240-2781, Devin Bohling (2021 Burnout Champion) at 319-939-8692, or Jeff Clayton at 319-415-6277.

For updated information visit Jesup Car And Bike Cruise on Facebook.

