A car and a UTV collision resulted in multiple personal injuries on Monday, June 27, just outside of Independence.
Around 7:45 p.m. Buchanan County deputies responded to a 911 call of an accident that occurred in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, Southwest of Independence, according to a press release distributed by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
The accident remains under investigation, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff Deputy Cory Hartman.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s office, the Independence Fire Department, the AMR Ambulance service, and the Jesup ambulance assisted at the scene of the accident.