Carl Dodge and his brother Ben are owners of the local Dodge Brothers farm. They raise SimAngus cattle and grass hay. They use their own hay to feed their cattle, and sell the majority of the crop, mostly to other local cattle producers and horse owners. Dodge spends most of his time working for the Bowden family farm near Winthrop. Over there, he helps produce corn, soybeans, and pigs.
Dodge pointed out some of the reasons he loves farming. He first said he loves driving the big machinery such as the combine, corn planter, or hauling grain to town in their semi. He also loves the generational connection he feels to farming.
“It’s sort of like carrying the Olympic torch in a way,” he said. “You’re just trying to do your part to pick up where the previous generation left off and set the next generation up for success if it’s something that they want to keep going.”
He says farming has a unique and special relationship with families where children are able to work alongside their parents and grandparents.
Of course, not everything about farming is fun. Dodge mentioned some of the things he finds difficult to want to do with farming. This includes loading and sorting pigs being an irritating task when the pigs are in a bad mood and are uncooperative. He also mentioned the job becomes difficult when one has to work in extreme weather. Sometimes farmers have no choice but to go out in unfavorable weather to take care of livestock, fix broken fences, or work on equipment that broke down in the middle of an important task. He assured me that despite these inconveniences, the good definitely outweighs the bad.
Farming has changed over the years. Dodge said farming is very different than when he was growing up. Technology has developed quite a bit over the years. Examples he used were the implementation of GPS auto steer guidance on most large field equipment. It means while makes planting, harvesting, or applying fertilizer, a farmer no longer has to actively turn the steering wheel and pay attention to trying to keep the rows straight. Dodge was skeptical about this advancement at first, thinking it might take away some of the enjoyment from the job, but as he began to use it, he realized it allowed him to pay closer attention to, “everything that goes into a better job.” He can spend more time watching the planter, or the information on the monitor in the cab and making important adjustments. Everything is done more precisely than before. As for the future, Dodge said, “I have no doubt the technology will continue to march on as it always does and at some point soon I’m sure we will see one farmer operating more than one machine at once.”
He also mentioned that somethings have stayed consistent with farming. The way they make hay every summer has not changed much since he was growing up. In fact, two of the tractors they use for hay have been in the family for at least 20 years.
“I like the open cab,” Dodge said of the older tractors. “There is nothing better than the smell in the air when I am raking hay that is almost ready to bale.”
Dodge mentioned that something unique he has been doing is sharing his farm experience on YouTube. His YouTube channel is called Dodge Brothers Farm and Ranch and has been going on since fall of 2018. His motivation for the YouTube channel came from noticing that general public life has become more and more removed from agriculture.
“Many people really enjoy learning about how we do things and how their food is produced and where all this stuff comes from,” he said.
He stated he has gotten a lot of feedback from people who used to be more involved with farming but have been out of the industry for a while. Watching the videos he makes was nostalgic for them and they appreciate that. He says it is a neat way for him to connect with people he would have never met otherwise. He tries to put out one video a week.
Dodge does not have many hobbies outside of farming. He enjoys tinkering around with old tractors, but that could be considered to be part of farming. He also mentioned that he started taking his kids fishing last summer and they seem to be enjoying that.
Dodge wants the younger generation to know there are many ag related jobs that are not planting and harvesting crops or raising livestock. The agricultural industry is becoming more and more technologically driven and there are a lot of software developer jobs and electronics jobs in the ag sector.
“No matter what happens in the future, people still have to eat so this industry is going to be here forever,” he said.