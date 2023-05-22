WALKER – Carl Eugene Zeller, 84, of Walker, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home in Walker.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Reiff Family Center in Independence with Rev. Dr. Charles Clark officiating. Burial will be held at Troy Mills Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Carl was born on September 9, 1938, near Troy Mills, the son of Earl and Lois (Williamson) Zeller. Carl is survived by his loving wife Rosalie of 57 years and five children.