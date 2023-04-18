INDEPENDENCE – Carol Lynn, 73, of Independence, Iowa formally of Winthrop, died on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Unity Point – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the Reiff Family Center in Winthrop. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carol is survived by her three children; six sisters; two brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gaylord and Betty Boies; three brothers; a sister; and a brother-in-law.
Reiff Family Center is assisting the family.