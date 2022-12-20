WARNER ROBINS, GA. – Carolyn Ann Frye went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2022. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Carolyn will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:00AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Carolyn was born on February 25, 1944, in Independence, Iowa, where she grew up and attended Independence High School. Upon Graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles, who had joined the United States Air Force. She lovingly raised two children while simultaneously managing the sometimes-daunting challenges of a military spouse, never once complaining, and always providing unwavering support to her family. Upon retirement, she very much enjoyed traveling around the world where she visited exotic destinations and made countless memories with Charles. Carolyn was a loving, caring, and an incredibly loyal person who adored her family and many friends. Carolyn was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served with all her heart, soul, mind, and strength.