INDEPENDENCE – Cathie Gordon, 79, of Independence, Iowa, and formerly of Westgate, died peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, April 9, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Westgate, Iowa, with Rev. Kent Peck officiating. Visitation: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday. Interment: St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Westgate.
Catherine Ann Weepie was born on August 11, 1943, in Independence, the daughter of Raymond Francis and Anna Mae (Badger) Weepie. Cathie was united in marriage to Larry Donald Gordon on November 10, 1967, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa
Cathie is survived by her four Children; a Daughter-In-Law; a Brother; two Sisters; and several
Nieces & Nephews. Cathie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; a son; and a brother.
