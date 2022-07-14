The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Ascension 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s Church in Winthrop met at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at St. John Church.
They closed the season with a Mass, presided by Father David Beckmann, for the reception of new members and the induction of new officers, conducted by District Deputy Lois Gaffney. The court received nine new members of which eight were present at the ceremony. The new members present were Linda Carson, Joan Finnegan, Molly Greenley, Kris Holle, Martha Ives, Renae Rasmussen, Janet Soukup, and Connie Weber. New member Deb Cannon was unable to attend.
The Court Officers carried a red rose, officers installed were Treasurer Sam O’Loughlin, Financial Secretary Abby Crawford, Recording Secretary Patricia Husmann and Regent Linda Bagby. Our Vice Regent Jackie White was unable to attend. Music was played by member Karla Kleve. There were 30 individuals in attendance at the mass
A light lunch was served in the church parlors by Mary Ann Finnegan, Sam O’Loughlin, and Joan O’Loughlin-Good. The tables were decorated by Sam O’Loughlin. A chicken salad was prepared by Mary Finnegan with salad items prepared by Joan Good. The members surprised the Immediate Past Regent Jean Gillpatrick, who served as Regent for the past eight years, with a cake and gifts including a Past Local Regents Pin with Gavel. Jean Gillpatrick thanked the attendees for their surprised cake and gifts.
A special guest attended the event, Iowa Catholic Daughters of Iowa Past Regent Janice Grundmeyer from Manchester. Jan spoke to the court about how she always felt welcome in our court, mentioned the many times she had visited to install our officers and for the reception of new members. She talked about the strength in Court Ascension 495, and thanked Jean Gillpatrick for leading the court for the past eight years.
A short meeting was held by new Regent Linda Bagby. The members admired the new Madonna that was purchased with money received as gifts for the 100th Anniversary. Regent Linda Bagby explained she was changing the meeting schedule to the church basement. She invited members to attend a meeting TBA to determine topics for the meeting and places to tour. Linda invited other members who wanted to attend the Iowa CDA Fall Workshop to contact her.
The Minutes were approved from the May Meeting and the Treasurer report was received.
Meetings are not held in July and August. The next meeting will be in September with the date to be announced later.