INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 495 of the John Paul II Cluster would like to congratulate the students at St. John Catholic School in grades 4-8 for their excellence in the Catholic Daughter of the Americas 2022-23 Education Contest.

Students submitted entries in the categories of Art, Poetry, Essay, Photography, and Computer Art. The entries were all very well done, and we are extremely proud of all the students. Our local winners are:

Division 1 — Art

First Place — Elodie Knudtson

Second Place — Lorna Jensen

Third Place — Erin Thompson

Honorable Mention — Toby Kegler

Division 2 — Art

First Place — Kara Hopkins

Second Place — Jennifer Wieland

Third Place — Grace Anton

Honorable Mention — Carver Magsamen

Division 1 — Poetry

First Place — Elizabeth Hilliard

Second Place — Elodie Knudtson

Third Place — Aaron Stewart

Honorable Mention — Myles Carson

Honorable Mention — Lillian Hurley

Division 2 — Poetry

First Place — Grace Anton

Second Place — Claire Kegler

Third Place — Julia Kuennen

Division 1 — Essay

First Place — Avery Jensen

Second Place — Max Barche

Third Place — Elodie Knudtson

Honorable Mention — Sawyer Magsamen

Division 2 — Essay

First Place — Maya Jensen

Division 2 — Photography

First Place — Clara Junk

Second Place — Will Clark

Division 2 — Computer Art

First Place — Will Clark

Our court would also like to congratulate the students that won at the State Level for the Iowa Catholic Daughters of the Americas Education Contest.

Division 1 — Poetry

Third Place — Elizabeth Hilliard

Division 1 — Essay

First Place — Avery Jensen

Avery’s entry will be entered in the National Level for the National Catholic Daughters of the Americas Education Contest.