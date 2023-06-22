INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 495 of the John Paul II Cluster would like to congratulate the students at St. John Catholic School in grades 4-8 for their excellence in the Catholic Daughter of the Americas 2022-23 Education Contest.
Students submitted entries in the categories of Art, Poetry, Essay, Photography, and Computer Art. The entries were all very well done, and we are extremely proud of all the students. Our local winners are:
Division 1 — Art
First Place — Elodie Knudtson
Second Place — Lorna Jensen
Third Place — Erin Thompson
Honorable Mention — Toby Kegler
Division 2 — Art
First Place — Kara Hopkins
Second Place — Jennifer Wieland
Third Place — Grace Anton
Honorable Mention — Carver Magsamen
Division 1 — Poetry
First Place — Elizabeth Hilliard
Second Place — Elodie Knudtson
Third Place — Aaron Stewart
Honorable Mention — Myles Carson
Honorable Mention — Lillian Hurley
Division 2 — Poetry
First Place — Grace Anton
Second Place — Claire Kegler
Third Place — Julia Kuennen
Division 1 — Essay
First Place — Avery Jensen
Second Place — Max Barche
Third Place — Elodie Knudtson
Honorable Mention — Sawyer Magsamen
Division 2 — Essay
First Place — Maya Jensen
Division 2 — Photography
First Place — Clara Junk
Second Place — Will Clark
Division 2 — Computer Art
First Place — Will Clark
Our court would also like to congratulate the students that won at the State Level for the Iowa Catholic Daughters of the Americas Education Contest.
Division 1 — Poetry
Third Place — Elizabeth Hilliard
Division 1 — Essay
First Place — Avery Jensen
Avery’s entry will be entered in the National Level for the National Catholic Daughters of the Americas Education Contest.