INDEPENDENCE – Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Ascension 495 from Independence and Winthrop hold January meeting in the basement at St. John Church. The meeting was hosted by Katie Perry who decorated the tables with table clothes, a beautiful bouquet of purple flowers and served desserts which were brought by Jackie White, Katie Perry, and Judy Thiessen. Thanks and appreciation were extended to the ladies.
Our local court presented a check to the Independence Food Pantry as part of the State Food Pantry project. The Education Contest and the Circle of Love reports are due by March 1, 2022 to the state chairs. The plan for the belated 100th Anniversary is well on the way, it will be held on Sunday, March 20th after mass. The court received several thank you notes, one from Way Point the agency that we sent money to from the Life Saver project, and others from local clergy, seminarians, and retired priest for cards sent to them by the Catholic Daughters Court Ascension. We have 61 members in our court.
The Iowa Catholic Daughters of Americas are planning for Anna Baxter Day on May 1, 2022 in Fort Dodge. Anna Baxter was a woman very involved in the Catholic Daughters, moved to Iowa as a past State Regent from Wisconsin, she became Regent in Dubuque Iowa, the Iowa State Regent, and then the National Regent for the Catholic Daughters. The Iowa Court chose to honor her hard work and accomplishments by naming their Biannual Spring Workshop after her, naming it The Anna Baxter Day. Currently, a second past Iowa State Regent Sherri Niles, is the National Regent for the Catholic Daughters, her term will end July of 2022. The State has held a contest to rename The Anna Baxter Day, to honor both past National Regents, the results of the contest will be shared very soon.
The National Catholic Daughters of America will hold their Biannual Convention in Puerto Rico in July 20 — 24, 2022, any member interested in attending may get information from the regent, On January 21 a National March for Life will be held in Washington D. C.
Update were presented on the projects that we have been working with. Sam O’Loughlin explained the progress on the Circle of Love projects that has been accomplished by the Youth from St. John’s school, to give thank yous for the local veterans, which will be mailed out for Valentines Day. Sam told of our project for remembering retired priests which was started at Christmas, will continue throughout the year by sending cards to them and explained how some of the priest responded. Sam explained about the project to aide a less fortunate person, sharing the purchases she has made and updated the group. Jean Gillpatrick told of the project to remember our court members who are older, ill, housebound, and in care facilities. She shared a photo and gave an example of a member she visited in a nursing home; how happy that person was to have a visitor and mentioned “I feel so all alone here and felt that people had forgotten me,” validating the need to do this project.
The next Business meeting will be on Thursday, February 10. 2022 at 12 noon at the Prairie Hills Assisted Living at 505 Enterprise Drive in Independence. Lunch cost is $6, please RSVP to Cheryl Reed by Tuesday, February 8, 2022.