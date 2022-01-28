Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated now through Saturday. The theme Faith-Excellence-Service is exemplified at St. Athanasius School in Jesup by: Faith- All Students will participate in choosing a Bible quote to memorize and try to live out; Excellence- Students give their best in their studies and share their God given talents with others. Students will participate in a Talent Show on Friday; Service- Filling buckets in honor of Beckett Kaufman with notes of kindness deeds.
The St A schedule includes:
Saturday, January 29, Sunday, January 30: Celebrate Our Faith. Students will participate and attend Mass with their families.
Monday, January 31: Celebrate Excellence in Education. Pajama Day and share Bible quotes and prayers over the intercom.
Tuesday, February 1: Celebrating Students, Staff and Volunteers. Students will wear Spirit Day clothes and K-8 go ice skating at Young Arena
Wednesday, February 2: Celebrating Service/Faith in Action. Olympics/Team USA Day: wear red, white and blue clothes. Students / teacher volleyball match.
Thursday, February 3: Celebrating Team Spirit: Our St. A School Favorite teams day. Preschool through 8th grade go bowling at Maple Lanes.
Friday, February 4: Celebrating: Together Again Dress up day. School Talent Show.
St. John School
“It is St. John School’s Mission to embolden our students, to give their hearts to Christ, their minds to learning and their hands in the service of others, said Principal Jim Gieryng. “We do this everyday, this by 1) Revealing to our students that there is a God and God loves them unconditionally, 2) Teaching respect for others through service, and 3) teaching our students to think/problem solve. Solutions are not provided, they are devised. Our staff has very high expectations for the spiritual, social, and academic growth of our students.”
Events for St. John students include:
Sunday: Student led Mass at 10 a.m. Freewill donation Pancake breakfast served by our middle school students from 9 a.m. to noon in the church basement.
Monday: Pajama Day and Movie Day.
Tuesday: Favorite Team Day. Minute-to-win-it competition and sledding.
Wednesday: Spirit Day: Wear St. John School clothing. Field trips.
Thursday: Student Mass at 8:30. The community is invited to attend. Later- Magician performance and BINGO.
Friday: Choice Dress Down Day. Fundraiser for Haiti raffle and exchange students from Spain will speak to the student body.